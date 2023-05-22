MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced the 2023 women’s soccer nonconference schedule.

The Mountaineers are set to play eight nonconference matches, including two exhibition contests, with six of those taking place at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. WVU will kick against four opponents who qualified for the 2022 NCAA Tournament, as well as a pair of foes who advanced to the Elite Eight last season.

West Virginia’s 2023 campaign begins with an exhibition match against rival Pitt on Sunday, Aug. 6, at 7 p.m. ET, in Morgantown. The squad then wraps up exhibition play at Louisville on Thursday, Aug. 10, at 11 a.m., in Louisville, Kentucky.

The season officially opens on Thursday, Aug. 17, when the Mountaineers travel to Durham, North Carolina, to take on Duke at 7 p.m. WVU is set to open the campaign on the road for the first time since 2020.

WVU then returns to Morgantown to kick off its home slate with a three-game tilt at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. The homestand begins with a matchup against St. Francis (Pa.) on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 1 p.m. The Mountaineers then welcome Penn State to town on Thursday, Aug. 24, at 5 p.m., followed by a contest with Duquesne on Sunday, Aug. 27, at 1 p.m.

The final road trip of the nonconference season begins at Virginia on Thursday, Aug. 31. WVU and UVA are set to kick off in Charlottesville at 6 p.m. West Virginia then wraps up the road swing at Liberty on Sunday, Sept. 3, at 1 p.m. in Lynchburg.

West Virginia’s final weekend before the start of Big 12 play opens against Auburn on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 7 p.m. in Morgantown. The Mountaineers then cap nonconference play against Villanova in a 1 p.m., kick on Sunday, Sept. 10.

WVU embarks on Big 12 Conference play as the defending Big 12 Tournament champions, beginning on Sept. 14, against conference newcomer UCF. West Virginia’s entire 2023 conference schedule is available at WVUsports.com.

The Mountaineers are coming off their 27th season of competition in 2022 with an overall record of 11-5-7, including a 4-1-4 mark in Big 12 Conference play in 2023. West Virginia secured its 18th conference title after winning the 2022 Big 12 Tournament, marking its 10th Big 12 title all time. WVU earned the Big 12’s automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament, advancing to the Second Round in its 22nd tournament appearance. Coach Nikki Izzo-Brown led the squad to its 23rd consecutive season with 10 wins or more, as she has never had a losing season as the program’s only head coach.



All dates, times and locations are subject to change. Information about tickets for the 2023 home slate, will be announced at a later date.