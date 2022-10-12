The West Virginia University women’s soccer team begins its first and only two-game homestand of the Big 12 Conference season with a matchup against No. 22 Texas on Thursday, Oct. 13. Kickoff at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium is tabbed for 5 p.m. ET.

Admission to the match will be free for all fans. There will not be a live stream of the contest, but fans unable to attend can follow along on 91.7 FM (WWVU) in Morgantown. Live stats also are available at WVUsports.com.

Thursday’s match marks the 15th meeting all-time between West Virginia and Texas. The Mountaineers hold a 9-2-3 lead in the series, and WVU is unbeaten against the Longhorns over the last six matches in the series.

WVU and UT met twice in 2021 – once in the regular season and once in the Big 12 Tournament – and both matches ended in a scoreless draw.

The first meeting last season took place on Oct. 21, in Austin, with the two teams playing to a 0-0, double-overtime draw. Goalkeeper Kayza Massey had a career performance at Texas, recording seven saves to help salvage the tie. The second meeting came in the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament on Nov. 4, with another double overtime, scoreless tie. The Longhorns advanced to the championship match after winning the PK shootout, 4-3.

In its last outing, West Virginia battled to a 1-1 draw with No. 10 TCU on Oct. 6, in Fort Worth, Texas. The Horned Frogs scored first, taking a 1-0 lead into the locker room at halftime, but the Mountaineers capitalized on a TCU own goal in the 80th minute to equalize. Fifth-year senior forward Lauren Segalla served an excellent ball into the box that was meant for sophomore forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran, but the Horned Frogs’ attempted deflection went awry in favor of West Virginia.

A native of Ottawa, Ontario, Massey was once again the star of the show for WVU, making a career-high tying seven saves, including six in the first half to help WVU earn the draw. The final stats showed TCU outshooting West Virginia 15-10 overall, but the Mountaineers claimed an 8-7 advantage in the second half.

Massey continues to lead the Big 12 Conference and rank No. 29 nationally with six shutouts on the year. She also ranks second in the league in save percentage (0.825) and third in goals against average (0.769). Fifth-year senior defender Jordan Brewster is currently tied with Carolyn Blank for second place all-time in program history with 92 career starts. She needs three more starts to tie the program record of 95, set by Sh’Nia Gordon (2015-18).

Angela Kelly is in her 11th season at the helm of the Texas women’s soccer program, leading the Longhorns to an overall mark of 92-61-20. Kelly has led the team to four Big 12 semifinals appearances and five NCAA Tournament appearances. The Longhorns are 9-1-3 this season and 3-0-1 in conference play, as they are coming off a pair of Big 12 wins last week. The squad topped Kansas State, 4-0, on Oct. 6, before earning a 2-0 win over Kansas on Oct. 9.

Sophomore forward Trinity Byars leads the Longhorns’ attack in every offensive category. She has registered 11 goals, nine assists, 31 points and 43 shots on the year. Graduate student Savannah Madden is the starting netminder for the Longhorns with 50 saves and a 0.820 save percentage.