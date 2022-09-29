WVU right-back Maddie Moreau sends a ball up the touchline in the 2022 season opener against Indiana. (Photo: Sam Coniglio/Gold and Blue Nation)

The West Virginia University women’s soccer team returns to Morgantown to open its home conference slate as it welcomes Kansas to Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m. ET.

It’s Mountaineer Kids Club Night, with special appearances from Kids Club mascot Musket and balloon animal artist. Mr. Twister. There will be a gold rally towel giveaway to the first 500 fans in attendance, as well as post-match autographs. It’s also Dollar Night, with tickets and selection concessions available for $1.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting WVUGAME.com or calling 1-800-WVU GAME.

WVU student tickets also will be made available at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. The office, as well as the stadium gates, opens at 6 p.m., on game day. WVU students are admitted for free with a valid WVU Student I.D.

Andrew Caridi and Adam Zundell have the call of Thursday’s contest on Big 12 Now. For more information, or to sign up for the digital platform, visit WVUsports.com/Big12Now. The game also can be heard on 91.7 FM (WWVU) in Morgantown, and live stats are available at WVUsports.com.

Last time out, West Virginia completed its conference-opening weekend with a 2-0 win at Iowa State on Sept. 25, in Ames, Iowa. A brace from fifth-year senior Lauren Segalla helped lift WVU to the win, as she notched her second career two-goal performance with tallies in the 66th and 73rd minutes.

Sophomore forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran was credited with the assists on both goals, her second two-assist outing of the season. West Virginia outshot Iowa State, 14-9, while it placed eight shots on goal compared to just three for the Cyclones.

Segalla was named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week for her performance at Iowa State, her second career honor. Senior goalkeeper Kayza Massey leads the Big 12 Conference and ranks No. 9 nationally in shutouts (6), while she also is No. 2 in the league and No. 38 nationally in save percentage (0.844).

Friday’s contest marks the 13th meeting all-time between West Virginia and Kansas, as WVU holds an 8-3-1 lead in the series. The Mountaineers and Jayhawks have met in the regular season each year since WVU joined the conference in 2012, as well as a pair of meetings in the Big 12 Tournament. In last season’s meeting, Segalla scored early to put WVU up 1-0, but the Jayhawks equalized less than 10 minutes later. The two teams battled to double overtime, but KU’s Brie Severns scored a golden goal in the 110th minute to give Kansas the win.

Mark Francis is in his 24th season as the head coach of the Kansas women’s soccer team, putting together an overall record of 249-183-41 in 23 seasons at the helm. The Jayhawks are 7-5 overall this season, as well as 0-2 in conference play, after opening their Big 12 slate with a 2-0 loss to Oklahoma State on Sept. 22, and a 1-0 loss to then-No. 12 TCU on Sept. 25.

Junior forward Shira Elinav paces the Jayhawk offense with five goals on the year, while fifth-year senior forward Rylan Childers and freshman forward Maree Shinkle co-lead the team in assists (3), points (11) and shots (24). In goal, senior keeper Melania Pasar has notched 37 saves, posting a 0.771 save percentage.

