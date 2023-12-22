West Virginia finished the regular season at the top of the Big 12 Conference in rushing offense, rushing touchdowns and sacks allowed. Those stats led to Matt Moore being named the Big 12 Offensive Line Coach of the Year by Our Coaching Network.

“So fortunate to be surrounded by great players and coaches,” Moore wrote on Twitter.

WVU’s 234.3 rushing yards per game and nine sacks allowed both rank No. 3 in the country.

His position group was led by a trio of homegrown Mountaineers in All-American Zach Frazier, Doug Nester and Wyatt Milum. Frazier has only allowed one sack during the past two years and four over his entire career.

The Mountaineers close out the 2023 season against North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Wednesday, December 27. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. on ESPN.