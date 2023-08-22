MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – For the second day in a row, WVU center Zach Frazier was placed on a preseason All-American team.

The Sporting News announced its preseason All-American teams, and Frazier was tabbed as the second-best center in the country.

Cincinnati (DL Dontay Corleone / P Mason Fletcher) led all Big 12 schools with two nominees, while Kansas State (OL Cooper Beebe), Texas (LB Jaylen Ford) and West Virginia each have one nominee.

Frazier has been named to six preseason All-America teams this preseason. He was also a Preseason All-Big 12 First Team selection by multiple media outlets and the conference.

Frazier has started 25 consecutive games at center and is viewed as the best returning offensive lineman in the conference, according to Pro Football Focus.