COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Maryland baseball program announced in a press release they have given head coach Rob Vaughn a contract extension:

Coming off a record-breaking season, Maryland baseball head coach Rob Vaughn has received a contract extension through June 2027 as announced by Damon Evans, the Barry P. Gossett Director of Athletics at the University of Maryland.

“Coach Vaughn has built an incredible culture of winning, on and off the field with Maryland baseball and we are thrilled to reward him with this well-deserved contract extension,” said Evans. “This past season, we won our first Big Ten Conference championship, our first overall conference title in more than 50 years and won a school-record 48 games. Rob and his staff have built Maryland into a national program, one that has received unprecedented recognition and honors this past season. We couldn’t be happier that Rob and his family have made Maryland their home and will be staying in College Park for years to come.”

“Maryland is where I want to be and I couldn’t be happier to be in College Park for years to come,” said Vaughn, who just completed his fifth season as the Terps’ head coach and 10th on the staff with the Terrapins. “Damon and President Pines have been incredibly supportive of our program as we continue to make tremendous strides with our success both on and off the field. I am grateful to our coaching staff as they have played a key role in building this program to a championship-caliber level. It is an absolute honor to coach these young men and help them achieve their dreams. This past season was one we all will never forget and I look forward to helping to create more memories here at Maryland.”

The 2022 season was a record-breaking one for Maryland baseball under Vaughn’s leadership. The Terps won a school-record 48 games, going 48-14 overall. The Terps captured the 2022 Big Ten Championship, the school’s first conference title in 51 years, with an 18-5 conference record. The Terps set school records for home runs (137), runs scored (572) hits (683), doubles (143), RBIs (534) and slugging percentage (.564).

Vaughn was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year in 2022 assix players earned All-Big Ten First Team, one player earned Second Team honors, and three earned Third Team accolades this last season.

Individually, the Terps have racked up numerous All-American and All-Big Ten honors, led by Big Ten Player of the Year Chris Alleyne, who set a school record for home runs in a season with 24, while hitting .331 with 79 RBIs. Pitcher Jason Savacool earned honors with an 8-3 record and a 2.93 ERA with 123 strikeouts, earning All-American accolades. Pitcher RyanRamsey enjoyed one of the best seasons in school history as a pitcher as he finished second in the entire country with 11 wins to go along with a 3.22 ERA. On April 29 Ramsey threw the 20th nine-inning perfect game in NCAA baseball history and just the second perfect game thrown by a left-handed pitcher.

In his five seasons as the Terrapins’ head coach, Vaughn has compiled a 141-96 record for a .595 win percentage with NCAA Regional appearances in each of the last two seasons, including hosting NCAA Regionals in College Park for the first time in Maryland baseball history. Over those two seasons, Maryland has posted a combined record of 78-32 for a .709 win percentage.

Prior to becoming head coach in 2018, Vaughn spent five years on the staff at Maryland serving as an assistant coach in 2013-14, assistant head coach in 2015-16 and associate head coach in 2017. During that time, the Terps won two NCAA Regionals (2014 and 2015), setting then-school records for wins in those respective seasons at 40 and 42 victories.

In Vaughn’s 10 total years with the Terps, Maryland has posted a 321-218 record (.596 win percentage), with nine seasons of a .500 mark or better, seven seasons of 30 or more wins, including the only three 40-win seasons in school history.

Six Terps have been drafted into the majors after playing under Vaughn with Nick Dunn, Marty Costes, Hunter Parsons, AJ Lee, Sean Burke, and Ben Cowles all being selected in the last three seasons.