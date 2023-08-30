ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — From 90 to 53, the Commanders official roster is set for now.

The team took the practice field for the first time since the cuts on Wednesday.

“Never take anything for granted, even though if I got drafted in the first round, if I got drafted in the second round, I’ll go out there and compete no matter what,” Commanders first round draft pick, rookie cornerback Emmanuel Forbes said. “It’s always a business. I hope the best for them, I hope they go somewhere and make another team.”

For many, practice Wednesday marked the first day off the bubble and on the roster.

“You look at things, you just can’t take it for granted. I’m real grateful for this,” Commanders defensive end Andre Jones Jr. said. “Getting drafted seventh round, it didn’t matter, as long as you have the opportunity to make the best of it.”

For players like tight end Curtis Hodges and wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley, in crowded position groups, it was special to take the field.

“All the hard work you know over the last six, seven years that I’ve been putting in, has paid off and all my hard work is really going to a good place,” Tinsley said. “I’m nowhere near I feel like how good I can be or where I can get to in my game. As of right now, my role on my team, I just want to help my team however I can.”

As for injuries – head coach Ron Rivera is not divulging anything until he is obligated. Rivera said Wednesday after practice that days off have benefited cornerback Kendall Fuller and tight end Logan Thomas and he could tell on Wednesday. Thomas told reporters that he has no limitations on his calf.

As Thomas has dealt with injuries, that increases the importance of Hodges’ role.

“It’s just been a blessing to be a team and be around this culture,” Hodges told DC News Now.

In the open media session of practice, that included stretches and warmups, star edge rusher Chase Young, who suffered a stinger in the preseason, was present with the team. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who is battling turf toe, was not present in that session.

As of Wednesday, the Commanders week one regular season opener at FedEx Field against the Arizona Cardinals, is just 11 days away. The 53-man roster could look a tad different by then, but the group is working toward that game now.

“We’re obviously all very excited, me and a couple of the guys were talking, we didn’t know what was going to happen,” Commanders rookie running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. said. “We made it to the 53, but obviously the goal isn’t done. The goal is to win and the goal is to stay here.”