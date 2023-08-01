The Washington Commanders practiced in pads for the first time in training camp on August 1, 2023.

ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) –It’s the day players up and down the Commanders roster have been waiting for: the first full day of pads. They took the field Tuesday morning in full pads, getting ready for the most physical practice they’ve had so far this summer.

While speaking to the media over the last few days, several players have expressed their excitement for the pads to come on. Some of them have even referred to it as the start of “real football.”

Head coach Ron Rivera said to the media that he was pleased with what he saw from his team.

“The tempo did get ramped up a little bit,” Rivera said. “And there was some energy out there. That’s what we’re looking for. We’re getting into the dog days. It was a good practice. I like the tempo more than anything else.”

He also shared what he’s observed regarding the excitement to increase contact in practice.

“There are some guys that do enjoy the contact. That’s a big part of the game,” Rivera said. “Those are guys that you’re looking for. Those are the guys that set the tone and tempo. We try to get them to play with their eyes, not the top of their heads, and I think the guys are doing a real nice job with that.”

Offensive tackle Sam Cosmi, who is in his third year with the team, has seen the excitement firsthand.

“Everybody’s geeked up. We all feel good,” Cosmi said. “Everybody has that extra step today, and it’s an exciting day for that reason. Putting pads on is real fun for sure.”

He added that he feels this year’s practices have been more intense than years past, but he sees it as a positive.

“I think it’s good. It’s really going to get us in shape for games,” Cosmi said. “Being able to do these long drives like we’re doing replicates the drives we have in the game. As the season goes, it will die down, but right now, we’re building that endurance for the season.”

Defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis also spoke to the media. He missed last season with a torn meniscus, which he sustained during the first game of the season, his NFL debut.

Mathis spoke about missing last season when he was just hungry to get on the field and make an impact.

“It was kind of heartbreaking, you know, just for the first game to go out like that,” Mathis said of his season-ending injury last year. “It was a humbling experience. It made me look at the game differently.”

Now, Mathis is hungrier than ever.

“I’m just coming back to what I left on the table,” Mathis said. “I feel like I was going to have a great season last year. I want to pick up where I left off last year and just play my role when my name’s called on and do my job. That’s the biggest thing for me.”

Training camp will continue Wednesday at 9 a.m. at Commanders Park in Ashburn, VA.