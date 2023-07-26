Presumed starting quarterback Sam Howell makes a throw at the first practice of the Commanders 2023 training camp.

ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — Training camp is officially underway at Commanders Park in Ashburn. That means that Sam Howell’s time as the starting quarterback has begun.

While players were not wearing their pads today, Howell was putting in the work with his receivers during individual drills. Howell was just as sharp on the field as he was off, telling the media that he’s more than ready for the season.

“I think at this point I have total command of the offense,” Howell said. “I studied a lot this summer and trying to get really comfortable with the system. I feel like I’ve made a lot of progress in that area, so I’m excited to be here in camp and get an opportunity to prove that.”

Showing his confidence at the podium, Howell even cracked a joke, complimented the DC News Now Carolina-blue colored polo shirt.

Harris attends practice

Washington Commanders fans are thrilled about Josh Harris and his new ownership group, but they aren’t alone. The players themselves feel the same way.

Harris attended training camp on Wednesday, speaking and snapping photos with team personnel as players participated in drills around him. Limited partner Mitchell Rales was also present at the practice.

“It created some extra motivation because you have someone behind you that’s big,” Commanders safety Darrick Forrest said. “He’s trying to change the culture and motivate us to do better.”

While Forrest and his teammates are certainly focused coming into training camp, the team kept things light hearted this morning.

As players walked down to the practice field, Charles Leno Jr. joined the media with a camera in his hand, taking pictures of his teammates as they walked past.

Keeping with the mood of his team, head coach Ron Rivera was in good spirits after individual drills. He says he can’t wait until fans are packing the stands to see their team practice.

“I think it’s going to be dynamic and electric,” Rivera said. “I think our players will feed off of it. It is an opportunity for our fan base and our players to get the interaction going. It should be fun.”

Rivera added that he expects Harris and other members of the ownership group to be out at practice again on Thursday. Gates open for fans at 7:00 a.m., while the practice begins at 9:00 p.m. Seats in the bleachers are first come, first serve, and are said to sit up to 2,000 people.

Forrest preparing for year three jump

Forrest is looking to follow up somewhat of a breakout season. He reeled in four interceptions, forced two fumbles and deflected nine passes last season. The safety says he feels better than ever headed into this season.

“I feel way more confident this year and I’m trying to create a different culture there on the back end,” Forrest said. “I’m starting to be a leader with Kam [Curl] and creating a different chemistry.”

Other veteran teammates, like cornerback Kendall Fuller, also see big things in store for the third-year safety.

“He’s gonna continue to grow, he’s been understanding the game more. I think last year was big for him,” Fuller said. “You saw him just playing faster, he was just reacting, he wasn’t thinking too much. Another offseason down, you can just see him continuing to play faster and faster.”

Emily Shiroff and Tyger Munn contributed to this report.