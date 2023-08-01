ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — At Washington Commanders training camp Tuesday, Melba Jacobson traded in her number 98 jersey, for a number 99 jersey.

Jacobson, a 99-year-old resident of Silver Spring, Maryland, has been a fan of the Commanders since she moved to the Washington area in 1942.

“I love it. I really appreciate it,” Jacobson said of the team hosting her at practice. “I’m going to be a fan as long as I can.”

Jacobson celebrated her 99th birthday on Monday, but said she couldn’t wait to celebrate it Tuesday with her favorite team at practice.

After watching practice and waiting to say hello to her “boys,” along with her daughter, son and nephew, Jacobson came on the field to see the players.

Chase Young came to say hello and give Jacobson a hug, as she donned a jersey with his number and the word “Younger” on the back. Young also gifted Jacobson his practice jersey from Tuesday and signed both for her.

Head coach Ron Rivera also came over to greet Jacobson, while the team’s rookies sang her happy birthday and first round pick Emmanuel Forbes brought out a cake.

While Jacobson enjoyed the celebration, she’s hoping for another big gift at the end of the season.

“Work hard and play right. Be yourselves and win,” Jacobson said. “I want to go to a Super Bowl.”