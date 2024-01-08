WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Washington Commanders fans offered mixed reactions on the X platform Monday after the team shared a statement from owner Josh Harris announcing that the franchise let head coach Ron Rivera go.

Harris said, in part: “We recognize the results this season were not good enough and a strategic shift in leadership and approach is necessary.”

Rivera was brought on as coach in 2020 and served for four seasons. The most recent, and now his last season, saw the team win only four games.

Some users on X offered their support for Rivera.

One user said: “Always been a Rivera fan. Hope to see him do well somewhere.”

Another user implied that Rivera might be headed to the Panthers.

Many others offered blessings and encouragement to Rivera.

Some commenters expressed their relief at his departure. One user commented: “It was time for him & the team to move on!”

Another user said: “It’s finally over.”