ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — On day two of the Washington Commanders mandatory minicamp, the team practiced through air quality concerns that have reached the Washington area.

Before the Commanders’ roughly two hour practice Wednesday morning, head coach Ron Rivera said the team will continue to monitor the air quality.

“We reached out to our doctors, our medical personnel and asked about what our options are as far as practicing today and tomorrow,” Rivera said. “We’re gonna talk to the players before we go out there and tell anybody that has respiratory concerns that obviously we would excuse them or if they start feeling any issues during workouts, we’ll send them inside. Then we’ll have to consider tomorrow potentially going inside the bubble for practice, which if we can avoid it, we will. “

The Commanders only have three mandatory minicamp practice days total and they are all this week. The team won’t resume mandatory activities until training camp starts in late July.

Rivera added Wednesday that if they moved inside to the practice bubble, it would limit what they can do in practice.

“It would probably limit some of the things in terms of having to share the field and split it,” Rivera said. “We would probably have to limit some of the other drills that we have and really just get to the meat of the practice as soon as we’re properly warmed up and ready to go.”

Other notes: