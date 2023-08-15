ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — On Monday, local military service members took part in the Washington Commanders USAA salute to service NFL boot camp.

Service members took in practice and met head coach Ron Rivera. Rivera grew up in a military family, and supporting the military means a lot to him.

“These folks are the people that have committed to our country, they’ve sacrificed, they’re there for us and we want to make sure they know that they’re truly appreciated,” Rivera told DC News Now. “That’s why we invite them out to practice and then we treat them the way we do because they deserve it.”

Enlisted service member Matt Hewett, who is originally from Wilmington, North Carolina and followed Rivera in his Panthers days, was especially excited to meet the current Commanders head coach.

“Being a military member, you grind all the time,” enlisted member Matt Hewett said. “Being able to take the day and just come out here and watch the individuals practice and meet Ron Rivera was just amazing.”

Commanders players also saw value in the day, offensive lineman Nolan Laufenburg, who played college football at Air Force, was glad to know his team was hosting the event.

“This is an amazing country, we have so many freedoms and those are the guys who keep it that way, so I think it’s amazing to come out and honor those guys,” Laufenburg said. “And I can’t wait personally for when I’m done playing football, whenever that may be, I can’t wait to back and serve as well.”

To cap off the day, service members put their skills to the test in the 40-yard dash, broad jump and other football skills challenges in the Commanders practice bubble.

“Sometimes you just go to work, you grind every day,” United States naval officer Yahmaine Ford said. “Just to know that people support you and appreciate you. I like it. That’s awesome.”