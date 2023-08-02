ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) – Commanders training camp hosted some visitors on Wednesday as referees visited training camp for the first time. Head coach Ron Rivera was pleased to have them at practice.

“Tell them, ‘Hey guys, if you have a question on any of your techniques, especially in man coverage, especially in offensive route running, especially in offensive holding, defense, ask,’” Rivera said. “Get an explanation as to what they’re looking for, why they’re looking for it.”

He added that the referees would be speaking with the team, both as a whole and in position groups, to give players the chance to ask any questions they may have. Rivera said the goal was to “get as much information as we can.”

Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy did not speak to the media about the referees’ presence, but did get quite vocal during team practice. At one point, he was seen yelling to a referee after they interrupted a play.

Commanders training camp is just one of several stops for the group of officials. They are currently visiting several NFL training camps.

Notes:

– Defense: The defense continues to outshine the offense during team practice, especially in the red zone. With Chase Young fully healthy and multiple marquee names returning, expectations remain high for the Commanders defensive unit. Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen said Wednesday that even the youngest members of the defensive squad have lived up to the high standards established by the older defensive players.

– Scuffle: During team practice, linebacker Cody Barton and center Nick Gates got into a short scuffle. Coaches told the two players to walk away and return to their respective huddles. While no cause could be determined from the viewing area, the argument was short-lived and practice continued as usual.

– QB competition: Sam Howell is still regarded as the starting quarterback, but struggled once again during team practice. His veteran backup, Jacoby Brissett, continues to make the battle for the starting quarterback spot competitive. Ron Rivera said that with Howell, it’s all about growth and development at the moment, but added that people shouldn’t forget about Jacoby Brissett. Brissett was fired up on the field today, talking some trash to the defense at one point during team practice.

– Chemistry on offense: As the offense continues to struggle against the loaded Washington defense, chemistry amongst the offensive unit is still a work in progress. With Howell still finding his way during team practice, receivers had trouble hauling in

some of his passes Wednesday. The offense also racked up penalties during team practice, finding themselves on the receiving end of most of the penalties.

– Tight ends: Tight end Cole Turner spoke with the media Wednesday, saying that every tight end on the Commanders roster can do “a little bit of everything,” which makes them difficult to defend against. Additionally, Turner explained that the tight ends are “getting a lot more options this year” and are getting more involved in the pass game. Ron Rivera concurred, adding he hopes his tight ends will be utilized more in Bienemy’s offense.

– Offensive development: Ron Rivera remains optimistic about the offense’s development, saying Wednesday that Bienemy is “throwing a lot at the guys,” which forces them to study hard and get up to speed as fast as they can. Cole Turner added that under Bienemy, there is a “new sense of urgency” and excitement, and that Bienemy is trying to create a winning culture.

– Josh Harris: New majority owner Josh Harris attended training camp for the third time on Wednesday. Keeping a low profile, he was seen chatting with Ron Rivera and other team personnel for the duration of practice.