ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — While it was no surprise, the Washington Commanders made it official Friday and named Sam Howell their starting quarterback. The former 5th-rounder was given the title of ‘QB1’ this offseason but had to earn the title of starter. For now, it’s his job to keep.

“I just feel confident enough … and comfortable enough to say that Sam’s our guy and we really think that he’s done those things. There is still more growth to go and he’s gonna continue to get better, we believe that and I’m very confident going forward,” head coach Ron Rivera said to the media Friday.

Rivera said he knew Howell was ready to be named starter after the first joint practice against the Baltimore Ravens.

“That was the high watermark for me in terms of having to see him show us that he is capable of doing the things that we need him to do. You’re not necessarily gonna have a game plan for them [the Ravens]. You’re gonna have to work off of just what you’ve learned and exhibit some of that growth and that’s what I believe I saw,” Rivera said.

When a quarterback is given the privilege of starter, a lot of responsibility is put on their shoulders. For Howell, he’s ready for the challenge.

“I just think I’m so much more comfortable than I was, especially last year. I have a year under my belt. I didn’t play the whole year but just being here that year and learning so much, I feel like I’ve learned so much from a mental standpoint. I feel really comfortable going into this year,” Howell said Friday.

The Commanders next preseason game is Monday, August 21st, at home against the Ravens.