ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — While the Washington Commanders roster hasn’t had too much turnover this offseason, at their voluntary organized team activities, the team senses a new feel.

“I don’t know it just feels different, so I’m excited,” Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen said. “You never want to get too excited before the season starts because every year every team is zero and zero and we have a lot to prove and a lot to improve on, but I like where we’re starting at and we’ll see what happens.”

Many players noted that new offensive coordinator and assistant head coach Eric Bienemy is a big part of that new feel.

“EB is everything they said he would be,” Commanders running back Antonio Gibson said. “He just expects perfection from us and you can see it out there, the way he coaches, the way he gets on us about our details.”

Alongside head coach Ron Rivera, Bienemy is clearly making his presence felt.

“EB is a high energy, high impact guy,” head coach Ron Rivera said. “He doesn’t pull any punches, he’s very direct with the players which has been good.”

Other notes: