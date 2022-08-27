SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — For the first time in school history, the Blair High School football team hosted and won a playoff game.

“We want to go beyond winning a playoff game, we want go beyond making it to the third round of the playoffs,” Blair senior wide receiver Jamal Worrell said. “The standard is really set and now it’s up to us to follow through.”

Blair fell to the eventual state runner-up Wise in the third round of the playoffs. Sam Nosoff’s team includes more than 20 seniors this season and most of them played last season.

“As a coaching staff we spent the entire offseason, what can we do differently, what can we do better,” Nosoff said. “Everyone else in the county is obviously gonna change so that they can try to stop us, so we’ve got to come up with new and creative ways to keep doing what we’ve been doing but at an even higher level.”

Highly touted quarterback Kendell Anderson and his top target Worrell headline an offense that should be just as fast as last year, as Blair looks to build on the history they made in 2021.

“Whatever I can take Blair to the max potential, I want to do it, regardless,” Anderson said. “This team deserves it. This school deserves it. This county deserves it. Blair wasn’t a top contender back in the day but this is a new team and a new season.”