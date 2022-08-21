FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Linganore high school football team has experienced plenty of success in 21 years under head coach Rick Conner.

Conner has taken the Lancers to nine state championship appearances, winning three times.

Last season, Linganore lost in the title game, their only loss of the season.

“Getting that close and not being able to lift the trophy, it just fuels the fire for this year,” Linganore senior cornerback Kelsey Bannon said. “It gives us something to work towards and feeling how close we were to last year. Obviously we know we can make it back and that’s all we want to do.”

In 2022, the Lancers are ready to get right back to the title game and hoping to win it this year.

“We got something out of that game and these guys coming back are going to be better because of it,” Conner said. “So we’ll see how that plays out week one.”

Linganore will open its season at Kenwood on September 2 at 6:30 p.m.

“You don’t want to overlook the small things,” Linganore senior offensive lineman Zach Kiester said. “Cause you just take it one thing with everything, if we do what we need to, it’ll end out how we want.”