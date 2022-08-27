OLNEY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Sherwood football team is coming off of a strong season, they finished 9-3 in 2021, falling to eventual state champion Mergenthaler in the state semifinals.

“The goal is to get to the top and make the young group follow us,” Sherwood senior linebacker and fullback Humza Azim said.

Sherwood will be a younger team in year two under head coach Andrew Fields and his staff.

“You really need a lot of speed,” Sherwood senior center and defensive lineman Sam Dickey said. “We had a bunch of real big guys last year but we worked this whole offseason and we’ve gotten a lot faster and stronger as a team.”

Many starters from last year have moved on, but the Warriors tell DC News Now that they’ve put in the work in the offseason and are ready to compete again in 2022.

“Being a semifinalist in the state championship, that was an amazing accomplishment and we’re trying to do better than that,” Sherwood football assistant coach Patrick Dudley said. “Huge shoes to fill but that’s what makes the game so exciting and so fun.”