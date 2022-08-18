(DC News Now) — Our Countdown to Kickoff series has us looking at the Urbana Hawks.

This team has an impressive second half of the season and found themselves in the state tournament, unfortunately falling in the quarterfinals. Now, with a lot of their starters returning, Urbana is thinking big for the upcoming season.

“I think anything less than undefeated would be a disappointment. I just don’t really plan on losing. Like, week one, going out there, starting strong, and just continuing that momentum,” said AJ Corso, senior lineman.

“I want to win states, and we want to win states. We should have won last year. We put in the work. Some things happened at the end. We got to win states this year. We got to finish the job. Job’s not done,” Karron Watties, senior wide receiver / cornerback, said.

“State championship. Nothing less. You can’t dream of anything less than the greatest accomplishment,” Chayan Louin, senior lineback, said.