WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Tuesday, the Washington Capitals held their 2023 media fantasy camp, hosting nearly 50 participants across television, web, print and radio, including DC News Now sports reporter Alex Flum.

Flum and other participants lived a day in the life of a Washington Capital, being welcomed by head coach Spencer Carbery, discussing the salary cap and more with assistant general manager Don Fishman, a video session with video coach Brett Leonhardt and a training session with conditioning coach Zack Leddon.

The Caps youth hockey development staff, along with players Alex Alexeyev, Joe Snively and Alex Limoges helped train the media members. The media were split into two teams – red and white – former Caps Craig Laughlin (red) and Ken Sabourin (white) coached the teams.

Flum played on team white, as you would expect, team red won, 5-3.