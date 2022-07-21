WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Six individuals will be inducted in to the DC Sports Hall of Fame at the end of July at Nationals Park.

Former Maryland basketball star and NBA player Len Elmore. Elmore played for the Terrapins from 1971 to 1974 before playing in the NBA for ten years.

The late basketball promoter Bob Geoghan. Geoghan was the founder of the McDonald’s High School All-American game along with other basketball showcases.

Three-time world boxing champion Mark “Too Sharp” Johnson joins the class. Johnson competed in Flyweight, Super flyweight and Bantamweight classes throughout his 50 fight career. He finished with a 44-5-1 record with 28 knockouts.

Washington Nationals Managing Principal Owner Mark Lerner has also been named to the Hall of Fame class along with American mile record-holder and Olympian Alan Webb.

Former Maryland women’s basketball player Christy Winters Scott will also be inducted. Scott is currently a basketball analyst and played for the Terrapins from 1986 to 1990 where she finished her career with 1,679 points which is second in school history.

The 2021 NWSL champion Washington Spirit will be recognized as a Team of Distinction.

The Hall of Fame ceremony will take place at Nationals Park on Sunday, July 31st.