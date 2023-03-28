WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – The D.C. Defenders had their toughest matchup to date on Monday night, as they hosted the Houston Roughnecks from Audi Field.

The Defenders, pulled out the victory, 37-26 in front of a large crowd of fans. A slow start for the Defenders offensively, but momentum shifted when Santos Ramirez intercepted Houston’s quarterback Brandon Silvers and took it 40 yards the other way for a touchdown.

The Roughnecks locked up the Defenders’ running game early, D.C. only had a total 116 yards on the ground. Defenders, known for their running game, had to switch it up, and the correct adjustments were made as they utilized their passing game for the win.

Quarterback Jordan Ta’amu was 19/31 with 245 yards and a touchdown. His main target, was wide receiver Lucky Jackson, who had 136 yards on five catches along with a touchdown.

The Defenders will be on the road next Sunday, taking on the Orlando Guardians at 1:00 PM ET.