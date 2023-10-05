WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Here are this week’s DMV high school football rankings as voted on by the DC News Now sports team.

1. Good Counsel (4-1) – Last week: 1

Good Counsel holds on to the top spot in the rankings for the second straight week after a 42-6 win over St. Mary’s Ryken.

2. DeMatha (5-0) – Last week: 2

DeMatha shuts out Rock Creek Christian and remains at No. 2. The Stags will host No. 8 Gonzaga on Friday.

3. Freedom-Woodbridge (4-0) – Last week: 3

The unquestionable No. 1 team in Virginia comes in again at No. 3 after a 64-6 win over Forest Park.

4. Quince Orchard (5-0) – Last week: 5

Quince Orchard moves up one spot after a blowout, shutout win over Blair.

5. St. John’s (3-2) – Last week: 4

St. John’s drops just one spot after a loss to Washington (OH), 28-7.

6. Madison (6-0) – Last week: 7

Madison continues to look the part, they remain undefeated with a 14-7 win over South County.

7. C.H. Flowers (5-0) – Last week: 6

Flowers falls one spot this week despite a 44-0 win over Northwestern. The Jaguars will have a chance to climb up the rankings this month when they face Wise.

8. Gonzaga (5-1) – Last week: 10

Gonzaga moves up two spots after a thrilling overtime win over Friendship Collegiate.

9. Wise (4-1) – Last week: 8

Wise beat Laurel 84-0 this week.

10. Friendship Collegiate (4-2) – Last week: 9

Friendship Collegiate stays in the top ten after an overtime loss to Gonzaga. The Knights were a made extra point at the end of regulation away from likely winning the game.

11. Battlefield (6-0) – Last week: 11

Battlefield remains undefeated with a 45-0 win over Unity Reed.

12. Bishop McNamara (6-0) – Last week: 14

Bishop McNamara is now 6-0 entering its bye week, after beating Archbishop Carroll, 22-7. The Mustangs now enter the toughest part of their schedule, their next four games: at St. John’s, vs. Gonzaga, vs. DeMatha and at Good Counsel.

13. Northwest (5-0) – Last week: 12

Without their starting center, Northwest squeaked out a one point win over Bethesda-Chevy Chase by the slimmest of margins to remain undefeated.

14. Lake Braddock (5-1) – Last week: 15

Lake Braddock handled its business, beating WT Woodson, 43-15.

15. Damascus (4-1) – Last week: 16

Damascus started slow, but pummeled Magruder in the end, 35-7.

16. South County (4-2) – Last week: 13

South County drops down the rankings. Their two losses this season have come to top six teams – No. 6 Madison and No. 4 Quince Orchard.

17. Westfield (4-1) – Last week: 17

Westfield holds steady at No. 17 after a 45-7 win over Wakefield.

18. Oakdale (5-0) – Last week: 18

Oakdale continues to impress, staying undefeated with a 42-25 win over Middletown.

19. Georgetown Prep (4-0) – Last week: Honorable Mention

Georgetown Prep continues to grind out wins, topping Riverdale Baptist, 14-13. We couldn’t leave the little hoyas off the list.

20. Stone Bridge (0-4) – Last week: 20

Stone Bridge stays at No. 20 after a bye. They may be one of, if not the best, 0-4 high school football team in the history of DMV football.

21. Tuscarora (VA) (5-0) – Last week: 22

Tuscarora will visit Loudoun Valley following its bye.

22. Fairfax (4-2) – Last week: 24

Despite injuries, Fairfax takes down West Potomac, 35-7. The Lions move up two spots.

23. West Springfield (4-1) – Last week: Honorable mention

West Springfield finds itself in the top 25 after a 49-20 win over Alexandria City.

24. Linganore (4-1) – Last week: 25

Linganore shutout Tuscarora (MD), 42-0.

25. Colonial Forge (6-0) – Last week: 23

Colonial Forge stays in the rankings at No. 25 after a 14-7 win over Massapanox.

Honorable mention:

Rock Creek Christian (2-4), Briar Woods (4-1), Walter Johnson (5-0), Mountain View (5-0), South Lakes (6-0), Churchill (4-1), Blake (5-0), Episcopal (2-1), Paul VI (4-1), Gaithersburg (4-1)