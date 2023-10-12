WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Here are this week’s DMV high school football rankings as voted on by the DC News Now sports team.

1. Good Counsel (5-1) – Last week: 1

Good Counsel holds on to the top spot in the rankings for the third week in a row after beating No. 7 St. John’s 28-7.

2. DeMatha (6-0) – Last week: 2

DeMatha remains undefeated on the season after beating No. 8 Gonzaga 14-7 Saturday.

3. Freedom-Woodbridge (5-0) – Last week: 3

Freedom improves to 5-0 after a convincing 66-0 win over Colgan.

4. Quince Orchard (6-0) – Last week: 5

Quince Orchard moves up one spot after beating Seneca Valley 28-0.

5. C.H. Flowers (6-0) – Last week: 7

Flowers jumps up two spots after shutting out Bowie 47-0.

6. Madison (7-0) – Last week: 6

Madison stays unbeaten on the year as they take down No. 17 Westfield 28-24.

7. St. John’s (3-3) – Last week: 5

St. John’s drops two spots after another loss this year, losing 28-7 to No. 1 Good Counsel.

8. Gonzaga (5-2) – Last week: 8

Gonzaga lost a close one to No. 2 DeMatha last week 14-7.

9. Wise (5-1) – Last week: 9

Wise improves to 5-1 after a 49-0 shutout over Duval.

10. Friendship Collegiate (5-2) – Last week: 10

Friendship Collegiate picks up their 5th win of the season beating Armstrong/Kennedy out of Richmond, Virginia 33-16.

11. Battlefield (6-0) – Last week: 11

Battlefield remains in the 11th spot after a bye. The Bobcats will face Gainseville Friday night.

12. Bishop McNamara (6-0) – Last week: 12

Bishop McNamara is coming off of their bye, as the Mustangs will play No. 7 St. John’s Saturday.

13. Northwest (6-0) – Last week: 13

Northwest moves up three spots after a 28-13 win over Paint Branch.

14. Lake Braddock (5-1) – Last week: 14

Fresh off their bye week, Lake Braddock will host Alexandria City Friday night.

15. South County (5-2) – Last week: 16

South County moves up one spot after a 32-0 win over Alexandria City.

16. Oakdale (6-0) – Last week: 18

Oakdale jumps up two spots after a 48-7 win over Governor Thomas Johnson High School.

17. Westfield (4-2) – Last week: 17

Westfield remains at No. 17 after dropping a game to No. 6 Madison last week, 28-24.

18. Stone Bridge (2-4) – Last week: 20

Stone Bridge jumps up two spots with a 50-0 win over Potomac Falls.

19. Tuscarora (VA) (6-0) – Last week: 21

Tuscarora remains at No. 19 after a 14-0 win over Loudoun Valley.

20. Mountain View (6-0) – Last week: Honorable Mention

Mountain View gets into the Top 25 after a 31-13 win over Colonial Forge.

21. West Springfield (5-1) – Last week: 23

West Springfield takes down Robinson 27-21 last week to remain at No. 21.

22. Fairfax (5-2) – Last week: 22

Fairfax remains at No. 22 after beating Woodson 41-21.

23. Linganore (5-1) – Last week: 24

Linganore moves up one spot after a 49-35 win over Frederick.

24. Rock Creek Christian (3-4) – Last week: Honorable Mention

Rock Creek Christian moves into the Top 25 after a 42-7 win over Trinity Episcopal.

25. Walter Johnson (6-0) – Last Week: Honorable Mention

Walter Johnson also gets into the Top 25 after beating Blair 40-14.

Honorable mention:

Georgetown Prep (4-1), Blake (6-0), Damascus (4-2), Briar Woods (5-1), Churchill (5-1), Gaithersburg (5-1), Colonial Forge (6-1), South Lakes (6-0), Episcopal (3-1), Douglass (5-1)