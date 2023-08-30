WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The 2023 high school football season is underway in Virginia and Washington, and ready to roll in Maryland on Friday. Here are this week’s DMV high school football rankings as voted on by the DC News Now sports team: Derek Forrest, Alex Flum, Jake Rohm and Brandy Flores.

1. St. Johns (0-1) – Last week: 1

Don’t read too much into St. John’s season opening loss at American Heritage in Florida, 45-20. American Heritage is ranked as one of the top 15 teams nationally. The Cadets also lost their season opener last year, before going on to win the WCAC title.

2. DeMatha (1-0) – Last week: 2

Between our top three, DeMatha was the only team to start the season in the win column, beating Springfield (OH), 35-7.

3. Good Counsel (0-1) – Last week: 3

Like St. John’s, Good Counsel began its season with a very tough test, losing to a top ten team in the nation – St. Edward (OH), 28-7.

4. Freedom-Woodbridge (1-0) – Last week: 4

The defending VHSL Class 6 state champs blanked one of the DCIAA’s best in Coolidge 48-0. It doesn’t get easier for the Eagles, as they travel south to take on Class 4 powerhouse Varina on Thursday.

5. Quince Orchard (0-0) – Last week: 5

The Cougars will start their season Saturday with a highly anticipated matchup at South County.

6. C.H. Flowers (0-0) – Last week: 6

Flowers will start its season at Norcom in Portsmouth in Virginia on Friday.

7. Gonzaga (1-0) – Last week: 8

Gonzaga makes the jump up one spot from last week. The Eagles were dominant in their 35-7 road win over Archbishop Carroll. QB Aidan Conrath had himself a game, scoring 4 total touchdowns in one half.

8. Madison (1-0) – Last week: 10

A huge win for Madison in our Game of the Week, defeating Stone Bridge 28-24. Madison moves two spots up as a result. The Warhawks will look to avenge another loss from a year ago, as they host Lake Braddock on Thursday.

9. Wise (0-0) – Last week: 9

Wise holds steady in our top ten. They will face Virginia Beach/Norfolk area powerhouse Maury in our game of the week on Friday at home for their season opener.

10. Stone Bridge (0-1) – Last week: 7

A tough loss to Madison on Friday has Stone Bridge dropping to No. 10. It doesn’t get any easier for the Bulldogs, as they head to West Virginia Friday to take on Martinsburg.

11. Friendship Collegiate (1-0) – Last week: 12

Friendship Collegiate moves up one spot after a gritty, season opening, 19-6 win over Dunbar.

12. Damascus (0-0) – Last week: 11

Damascus will open its season on Friday, hosting Einstein.

13. Rock Creek Christian (1-0) – Last week: 13

Rock Creek Christian began its season with a solid win, topping St. Mary’s Ryken, 34-21.

14. Fairfax (1-0) – Last week: 14

A dominant performance to open up the season for Fairfax, defeating Wakefield 52-20.

15. Battlefield (1-0) – Last week: 16

The Bobcats needed a fresh start after how the 2022 season ended, and they got that on Friday, opening the season with a 62-6 win over C.D. Hylton.

16. South County (1-0) – Last week: 18

The Stallions opened their 2023 season with a 39-0 shutout over Robinson at home. Arguably their biggest test of the year comes this week, as they host Quince Orchard on Saturday.

17. Northwest (0-0) – Last week: 19

The new Bucky Clipper era officially begins for the Jaguars when they face Watkins Mill on the road Friday.

18. Lake Braddock (1-0) – Last week: 22

Lake Braddock leap frogs four sports this week. The Bruins started their year off strong, defeating Colgan 48-19. Week 2 will be a harder task, on the road vs. Madison.

19. Archbishop Carroll (0-1) – Last week: 17

Game one for new head coach Derian Quick did not go as planned, falling 35-7 to No. 7 Gonzaga. The Lions will look for their first win under Quick this Friday vs. H.D. Woodson.

20. Centreville (1-0) – Last week: 24

No Isaiah Ragland, no problem, as Centreville dominated Alexandria City 28-3 to begin the season 1-0.

21. Westfield (1-0) – Last week: Not ranked

It wasn’t a big surprise that Westfield defeat Patriot. It was the way they did it. The Bulldogs crack into the top 25 after a 35-7 win over the Pioneers.

22. Bishop McNamara (1-0) – Last week: Not ranked

What a win for Bishop McNamara to start their season. They shut out Roosevelt, 42-0. Head coach Greg Calhoun has kicked off his second season leading the program with a statement.

23. Paint Branch (0-0) – Last week: 23

Head coach Michael Nesmith and Paint Branch start their season hosting Northwood on Friday.

24. Loudoun County (1-0) – Last week: 25

It took a final defensive stop for the Captains, but they were able to defeat a tough Woodgrove team 19-15 to start 1-0 for the season.

25. Coolidge (0-1) – Last week: 20

The Colts ran into a buzzsaw Week one, losing to No. 4 Freedom-Woodbridge 48-0. They’ll look to respond in Week two, as they host Suitland on Friday.

Honorable mention:

Patriot (0-1), Roosevelt (0-1), Oakdale (0-0), Frederick (0-0), Urbana (0-0), West Springfield (1-0), Linganore (0-0), Briar Woods (1-0), Sherwood (0-0), Bell (1-0)