WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm.

1. DeMatha (10-1) – Last week: 1

DeMatha took care of business this week, downing Gonzaga to advance to the WCAC championship. The Stags will meet St. John’s in the title game.

2. St. John’s (7-4) – Last week: 6

The Cadets, two weeks after losing to Good Counsel, avenged their loss to the Falcons with a 14-10 win in the WCAC semifinals. They will get a crack at DeMatha, a team they fell to 17-14 in late October.

3. Good Counsel (8-3) – Last week: 2

After a previous stint at No. 1, Good Counsel’s season comes to an end with a stunning loss to St. John’s in the WCAC semifinals.

4. Quince Orchard (11-0) – Last week: 3

The Cougars had a close one against their rival Northwest in the MPSSAA 4A Region 2nd round, defeating the Jags 24-14. However, they head into the state quarterfinals as the favorite to win it all.

5. Freedom-Woodbridge (11-0) – Last week: 4

The Eagles cruised to a 6B Region first round win over Gar-Field 77-26. Friday’s match up could possibly be a shootout, as they host an electric John Champe team that is averaging 45 points per game.

6. C.H. Flowers (11-0) – Last week: 5

Flowers punched their ticket to the state quarterfinals with another big win. The Jaguars will meet a solid Paint Branch team this week in the state quarterfinals.

7. Wise (10-1) – Last week: 8

Despite being our No. 7 team in the rankings, Wise will go on the road this week in the state quarterfinals, visiting a one-loss Blair team. The Pumas are likely the favorite in a game that could feature plenty of offensive firepower.

8. Stone Bridge (10-1) – Last week: 9

Another dominant win on Friday by the returning Class 5 state champs. Their only loss on the season is to No. 5 Freedom.

9. Fairfax (11-0) – Last week: 10

Fairfax continues to dominate. After a 49-7 wiin over Alexandria City, the Lions will host Lake Braddock in the 6C Region semifinals.

10. South County (10-1) – Last week: 13

SoCo cracks our top 10 for the first time this season. They host West Springfield this week in a rematch from mid-October, where the Stallions came out victorious in a 35-28 thriller.

11. Rock Creek Christian (6-3) – Last week: 11

Rock Creek Christian’s season may be over, but they hold on to the No. 11 spot in our rankings.

12. Archbishop Carroll (9-2) – Last week: 12

Carroll demolished Bishop O’Connell, setting up a rematch with Paul VI this weekend.

13. Damascus (9-1) – Last week: 15

Damascus once again looked like a well oiled machine, crushing Linganore. The Swarmin’ Hornets now enter the state quarterfinals led by running back Dillon Dunathan and quarterback Thomas McDarby.

14. Gonzaga (5-6) – Last week: 14

Gonzaga sees their season come to an end in the WCAC semis after a loss to DeMatha.

15. Battlefield (10-1) – Last week: 7

The Bobcats were on the wrong end of the biggest upset in the VHSL playoffs. Their 17-13 loss to Colonial Forge was their only loss on the season, and drops them eight spots in our rankings.

16. Roosevelt (DC) (10-1) – Last week: 16

The Roughriders hit the 10-win mark on the season with a 47-16 win over Jackson-Reed. They will play Dunbar on Thanksgiving.

17. Lake Braddock (9-2) – Last week: 18

Lake Braddock looked sluggish in the first half against Robinson, however outscored the rams 21-0 in the second half to set up a rematch with Fairfax on Friday.

18. Madison (8-3) – Last week: 19

The Warhawks win their 8th straight game. They will host Yorktown in the 6D Region semis, the last team to beat Madison this season.

19. Centreville (9-2) – Last week: 20

Centreville will host their rival Westfield on Friday. The Wildcats just beat the Bulldogs by 28 two weeks ago.

20. Loudoun County (11-0) – Last Week: 21

The Captains remain unbeaten, as they will host Sherando in the 4C Region semis.

21. Oakdale (9-2) – Last week: 22

After losing to Frederick just a couple weeks ago, Oakdale took down the Cadets Saturday to punch their ticket to the state quarterfinals.

22. Patriot (10-1) – Last Week: 24

Patriot rolls in the second half to pull away from Unity Reed. They host Colonial Forge this week, a team fresh off an upset win over previously unbeaten Battlefield.

23. Urbana (10-1) – Last week: 23

With another playoff win, Urbana is at 23rd in our rankings. The Hawks are the top seed in the Maryland 4A/3A state quarterfinals.

24. Bell (10-1) – Last Week: 25

Bell defeat Anacostia 33-15 in the DCSAA Class A quarterfinal. They will take on Coolidge in the semis this week.

25. West Springfield (9-2) – Last Week: Honorable mention

With starting QB Emmanuel Baskerville out, the Spartans were able to defeat Hayfield 29-10. The team hopes they can get their star QB back this week, as they take on South County.

HONORABLE MENTION:

Frederick (10-1), Sherwood (9-2), Blair (9-1), John Champe (8-3), Dunbar (8-3), Seneca Valley (8-3), Friendship Collegiate (6-4), Episcopal (7-2), Paul VI (9-2), Coolidge (9-2)

Dropped out of rankings:

Frederick