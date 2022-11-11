WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – Just over a month after local boxing community figure, Buddy Harrison was shot and killed in Washington, D.C. his son, Dusty Hernandez-Harrison is set to make his return to the ring on November 19th.

Dusty is competing in the Beltway Battles round three boxing series which aims to highlight local boxing prospects in the DMV. This event was originally scheduled for early October but was postponed due to the death of Buddy Harrison, who was shot and killed a week before the event was originally supposed to take place.

Dusty sat down with sports reporter Brandy Flores ahead of his fight on November 19th, taking place at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C..