WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – On Friday, it was announced that Dusty Hernandez-Harrison has officially pulled out of the boxing series, taking place on Saturday, November 19th.

In a statement, Beltway Battles Rd. 3 said:

“Over Dusty’s objections, this last-minute decision was made in his best interests by those around him, including medical staff, his family, his trainers, and the promoters.”

Beltway Battles Rd.3 was initially set for October, then postponed after Dusty’s father, Buddy Harrison tragically passed away.

Greg Outlaw is now scheduled as the main event on Saturday.