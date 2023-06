CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Eastern Montgomery Mustangs win the Region 1C girls soccer title with an 8-0 win over the Auburn Eagles Thursday night at Christiansburg High School. Both the Mustangs and Eagles qualify for the VHSL Class 1 state quarterfinals. Eastern Montgomery will host a state quarterfinal game. Auburn will be on the road for their state quarterfinal match up.