WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – After making his pro debut in Washington, D.C. six years ago, the Baltimore native, unbeaten Gervonta “Tank” Davis is back to defend his WBA lightweight world title against Hector Luis Garcia (16-0).

After he fights Hector, Tank will prepare for one of the biggest fights of his career later in 2023 against Ryan Garcia. Meanwhile, Hector is also undefeated and a 2022 fighter of the year candidate, a tough tune-up fight, and Tank is not looking past him.

“I’m excited to be to come back and fight in D.C.,” says Davis. “Hopefully, we don’t get too banged up in this fight so we put it all on Ryan, but we are definitely not looking past this guy. I felt as though he’s tough, and I just want to go out there and put on a great performance in front of a nice crowd and show them that I’m actually one of the top guys.”

The undercard is also stacked, kicking off the action on Showtime pay-per-view is Laurel, Maryland native, Demond Nicholson (26-4-1) taking on the unbeaten Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade (31-0).

Andrade is a former world champion at 154 & 160 pounds, and begins his campaign at 168 lbs. against Nicholson. After his fight against Nicholson, Boo Boo wants to fight the best of the best at 168 pounds.

“Let the best fighters fight each other, there’s no more running no more excuses about network stuff,” says Andrade. “There’s no more politics there’s nothing in the way anymore. So I’m here, the message is it’s time for us to get in the ring and make that happen.”

However, Demond made it clear, he is not to be overlooked.

“The whole entire world is looking down on me. I’m a ‘tune up’. You’re never supposed to overlook the next man. They’ve been sh!#ing on me this entire time, and I don’t appreciate it. You know, he’s saying words are words, but F-that I mean exactly what I say.”

Demond Nicholson and Demetrius Andrade start things off at 9 pm eastern on January 7th at Capital One Arena.

Ring walks for the main event between Gervonta Davis and Hector Luis Garcia will be no earlier than 11:30 pm eastern time.