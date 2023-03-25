PHILADELPHIA, PA(WFXR) — It looks like former Dan River and Virginia Tech star Terrell Edmunds is going from one part of the keystone state to the other. NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport is reporting Edmunds signed a one year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Edmunds with the 28th overall pick in the 2018 draft. Edmunds started 75 of 79 games for the Steelers for the past 5 years getting 410 total tackles, five interceptions and five sacks.