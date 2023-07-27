COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — Frances Tiafoe launched a charitable fund at a tennis center in Maryland, where he grew up.

The Frances Tiafoe Fund was launched along with the USTA Foundation, according to the Associated Press.

Tiafoe told the AP that he had been wanting to “do this for a long time.”

“It’s something I’ve always been passionate about. I love people. I love helping people,” Tiafoe said. “I’m a product of this place. I’m a guy who was given a chance — who wouldn’t have really had one — and look what I was able to do with it.”

Tiafoe’s parents emigrated from Sierra Leone in the 1990s and moved to Maryland to escape a civil war there. His dad helped to construct the Junior Tennis Champions Center, where Tiafoe and his twin brother learned to play tennis, according to the AP.

His charitable fund will be starting with $250,000 worth of grants from the USTA Foundation and from one of Tiafoe’s sponsors, according to the AP.