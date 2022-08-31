WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The women’s soccer program over at American University is off you a great start after defeating South Florida 1-0 Thursday afternoon.

In the 66th minute Izzy Kadzbam scored the game winner finding the back of the net. A win which can only help this team’s confidence as the season continues and they head in to conference play. “I think for the women in our program to know they can not only compete, but beat opponents of that caliber means a lot. And that we are pushing the needle forward”, said head coach Marsha Harper.

Harper sat down with Sports Director Derek Forrest on Game Night Tuesday to discuss the season and the Eagles big game with George Washington Wednesday night.