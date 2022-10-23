WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – Beltway Battled round three has officially been rescheduled to Saturday, November 19th.

After being postponed due to the tragic passing of community figure Buddy Harrison, the new date is set for November 2022. This series will be put on in honor of Buddy, fans are encouraged to use the hashtag #ForBuddy. Additionally, Old School boxing t-shirts will be sold at the event in support of Buddy’s gym.

Buddy Harrison was also the father of one of the fighters, Dusty-Hernandez Harrison, who will still be headlining the event, with a new opponent.

Dusty makes his return to the ring after two years hiatus against Jose Humberto-Corral in a 10-round heavyweight main event.

UPDATED FIGHT CARD AS OF OCT. 20

Main Event

Heavyweight – 10 Rounds (presented by Blue Cork Strategies)

Dusty Hernandez-Harrison (34-0-1, 20 KOs) of Washington, DC vs. Jose Humberto Corral (20-31, 12 KOs) of Huatabampo, Sonora, Mexico

Super Lightweight – 8 Rounds Rematch (presented by Gas Guide)

Greg “Sharp Shooter” Outlaw, Jr. (10-1, 1 NC 5 KOs) of Glenarden, Md. vs. Wilfrido Buelvas (22-15, 1 NC 16 KOs) of Barranquilla, Colombia

Featherweight – 10 Rounds Rematch (presented by Urban Boxing DC)

Sulaiman Segawa (13-3-1, 4 KOs), Silver Spring, Md. vs Coby Breedy (15-1-1, 5 KOs) of Hyattsville, Md.

Heavyweight – 6 Rounds (presented by Legacy)

Christopher Arnold (5-1, KO) of Fredericksburg, Va. vs. Malik Titus (7-0, 7 KOs) of Baltimore, Md.

Bantamweight – 8 Rounds (presented by City Renewables)

Domnique Crowder (13-0, 8 KOs) of Baltimore, Md. vs. TBD

Middleweight – 6 Rounds

Ian Cokley (5-1, 2 KOs) of Oxon Hill, Md. vs. Dallas Manspile (0-1) of Roanoke, Va.

Super Middleweight – 4/6 Rounds

Tyrell Boy (7-0, 7 KOs) of Baltimore, Md. vs. TBD

Lightweight – 6 Rounds

Mack Allison IV (14-3-1, 10 KOs) of Baltimore, Md. vs. TBD

Welterweight – 4 Rounds

Deshawn Chase (1-0) of Windsor Hill, Md vs. TBD

—–

For more information on tickets, head to BeltwayBattlesDC.com.

Stick with DC News Now for full coverage of the Beltway Battles.