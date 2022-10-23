WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – Beltway Battled round three has officially been rescheduled to Saturday, November 19th.
After being postponed due to the tragic passing of community figure Buddy Harrison, the new date is set for November 2022. This series will be put on in honor of Buddy, fans are encouraged to use the hashtag #ForBuddy. Additionally, Old School boxing t-shirts will be sold at the event in support of Buddy’s gym.
Buddy Harrison was also the father of one of the fighters, Dusty-Hernandez Harrison, who will still be headlining the event, with a new opponent.
Dusty makes his return to the ring after two years hiatus against Jose Humberto-Corral in a 10-round heavyweight main event.
UPDATED FIGHT CARD AS OF OCT. 20
Main Event
Heavyweight – 10 Rounds (presented by Blue Cork Strategies)
Dusty Hernandez-Harrison (34-0-1, 20 KOs) of Washington, DC vs. Jose Humberto Corral (20-31, 12 KOs) of Huatabampo, Sonora, Mexico
Super Lightweight – 8 Rounds Rematch (presented by Gas Guide)
Greg “Sharp Shooter” Outlaw, Jr. (10-1, 1 NC 5 KOs) of Glenarden, Md. vs. Wilfrido Buelvas (22-15, 1 NC 16 KOs) of Barranquilla, Colombia
Featherweight – 10 Rounds Rematch (presented by Urban Boxing DC)
Sulaiman Segawa (13-3-1, 4 KOs), Silver Spring, Md. vs Coby Breedy (15-1-1, 5 KOs) of Hyattsville, Md.
Heavyweight – 6 Rounds (presented by Legacy)
Christopher Arnold (5-1, KO) of Fredericksburg, Va. vs. Malik Titus (7-0, 7 KOs) of Baltimore, Md.
Bantamweight – 8 Rounds (presented by City Renewables)
Domnique Crowder (13-0, 8 KOs) of Baltimore, Md. vs. TBD
Middleweight – 6 Rounds
Ian Cokley (5-1, 2 KOs) of Oxon Hill, Md. vs. Dallas Manspile (0-1) of Roanoke, Va.
Super Middleweight – 4/6 Rounds
Tyrell Boy (7-0, 7 KOs) of Baltimore, Md. vs. TBD
Lightweight – 6 Rounds
Mack Allison IV (14-3-1, 10 KOs) of Baltimore, Md. vs. TBD
Welterweight – 4 Rounds
Deshawn Chase (1-0) of Windsor Hill, Md vs. TBD
—–
For more information on tickets, head to BeltwayBattlesDC.com.
Stick with DC News Now for full coverage of the Beltway Battles.