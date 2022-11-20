WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – On Saturday, Beltway Battles round three showcased local boxers from the DMV at the Entertainment and Sports Arena. Below, are the results from the fight night.

Beltway Battles: Round Three Official Results

Main Event

Super Lightweight – 8 Rounds Rematch (presented by Gas Guide)

Greg “Sharp Shooter” Outlaw, Jr. (11-1, 1 NC 6 KOs) of Glenarden, Md. wins by KO (R1 2:53) over Wilfrido Buelvas (22-16, 1 NC 16 KOs) of Barranquilla, Colombia

Featherweight – 8 Rounds (presented by Urban Boxing DC)

Sulaiman Segawa (14-3-1, 5 KOs), Silver Spring, Md. wins by KO (R4 0:57) over Ernesto Guerrero (33-36, 23 KOs) of Agua Prieta, Sonora, Mexico

Lightweight – 6 Rounds (presented by Legacy DC)

Mack “Papi” Allison IV (15-3-1, 10 KOs) of Baltimore, Md. wins by UD (3x 60-54) over Jonathan Perez (40-33, 32 KOs) of Barranquilla, Colombia

Bantamweight – 8 Rounds (presented by City Renewables)

Domnique Crowder (14-0, 9 KOs) of Baltimore, Md. wins by TKO (R4 0:49) over John Mark Alimane (8-2, 4 KOs) of Manilla, Philippines

Heavyweight – 6 Rounds

Malik Titus (8-0, 8 KOs) of Baltimore, Md. wins by TKO (R6 2:49) over Christopher Arnold (5-2, 5 KOs) of Fredericksburg, Va.

Middleweight – 6 Rounds

Ian “Dancer” Cokley (6-1, 3 KOs) of Oxon Hill, Md. wins by TKO (R2 0:58) over Zack Kuhn (10-12-1, 5 KOs) of Welch, W.Va.

Super Middleweight – 6 Rounds

Tyrell Boyd (8-0, 8 KOs) of Baltimore, Md. wins by TKO (R2 2:20) over Fidel Monterroza Munoz (41-32-1, 33 KOs) of Barranquilla, Colombia

Welterweight – 4 Rounds

Deshawn Chase (2-0, 1 KO) of Baltimore, Md. wins by TKO (R1 0:40) over Marlon Hardnick, Jr (0-6) of Kalamazoo, Mich.

Super Middleweight – 4 Rounds

Mohamed Zawadi (4-1, 4 KOs) of Barrie, Ontario, Canada wins by TKO (RD2 0:21) over Daniel Sostre (13-22-1, 5 KOs) of Puerto Rico