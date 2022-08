WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Since the Washington Nationals traded Juan Soto to the Sad Diego Padres, Soto has been lights out.

He’s batting .348 with an on base percentage of .483 and an OPS of 1.135. However, the Padres are only 2-5 in the seven games Soto has played in.

Can Soto help the Padres catch the Dodgers, or is there something else going on with the team? Derek Forrest and Brandy Flores discussed on Game Night Wednesday.