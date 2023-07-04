WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Chris “Lethal Shooter” Matthews is known for his work with WNBA stars, NBA stars and celebrities, as he helped numerous people become better shooters in the game of basketball.

But the man who’s famous for hitting trick shot after trick shot on social media will have his biggest challenge to date as he goes one on one with the AI shooting robot Cue-6. “When I saw that robot shooting, I said oh my goodness,” Matthews said. “Japan is 20-30 years again of us. And I want to show the world I can shoot against Cue.”

Cue, which was developed by a team of Toyota employee, uses sensors to accurately shoot basketballs. Cue set the world record for most consecutive shots by a humanoid robot at 2,020, a number chosen to celebrate the 202 Tokyo Olympic games. The feat took six hours and thirty-five minutes.

“This thing really doesn’t miss”, Matthews said. “I don’t know if I really want to do it now. Because I know Cue, he can shoot 50 half court shots and go 47 for 50. It’s just me always wanting to do something different. I want to be that one that’s the trend setting. I want to be the one to say that I did it first.”