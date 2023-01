National Harbor, M.d. (DC News Nows) – The XFL team, D.C. Defenders are getting ready for the 2023 season. At National Harbor, they held an event for the fans at Public House.

They had music, giveaways of unreleased gear, and a couple of players and head coach Reggie Barlow stopped by to meet the fans.

D.C. Defenders will play their first game at Audi Field against the Seattle Sea Dragons on Saturday, February 19th at 8:00 PM ET.