WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The D.C. Divas are the DMV’s professional women’s football team. A member of the Women’s Football Alliance, the team has been around since 2001. For the last two decades, the team has been a shining light for women interested in the game of the football. “It’s been a big impact”, receiver Shaquanda Gainey said. “I’m actually a teacher and a lot of my students come to the game, and they never knew women could play football. So, after seeing us play, it’s like a spark inside the gymnasium or at the school I teach at.”

Several of their alum have moved on from their play on the gridiron and have made an impact on the NFL, including Jennifer King, an assistant running backs coach for the Washington Commanders, and Callie Brownson, an assistant wide receivers coach for the Cleveland Browns.

The D.C. Divas are entering their final week of the regular season with a trip to the postseason locked up. Saturday at 6pm over at Marshall High School in Falls Church, Virginia, the team will host the Detroit Venom. With a win Saturday, the team would lock up the number two seed and would host a playoff game on Saturday June 24th.

The Divas are no strangers to deep runs in the postseason. The team has won three national championships including back-to-back national titles in 2015 and 2016, and want nothing more than to hoist the trophies over their heads again. “If you’ve never held up the trophy, you don’t have anything to compare it to”, says offensive lineman Kristin Jones. “For players like me, I don’t have children, so that gets to be one of my top days of my life. Is when I won a national championship as a football playing women and got to hold that trophy above my head. So, it’s definitely one of my biggest accomplishments and I would really love to repeat that.”

For tickets to the D.C. Divas home regular season finale Saturday at 6pm, click here.