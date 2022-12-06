WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm.

1. St. John’s (8-4) – Last week: 1

The Cadets hold steady at No. 1 as their season ended with a 7-3 win over DeMatha in the WCAC Championship.

2. DeMatha (10-2) – Last week: 2

DeMatha will end the year as the No. 2 team in our rankings, with their only local loss coming to the hands of St. John’s.

3. Quince Orchard (14-0) – Last week: 4

Quince Orchard finishes the season unbeaten and win their second straight 4A state title, defeating Flowers 32-7.

4. Freedom-Woodbridge (14-0) – Last week: 5

Freedom, once again, showcased how talented they are, with a 69-14 win over Western Branch in the VHSL Class 6 state semifinal. They go for their first ever state championship on Saturday vs. Madison.

5. Good Counsel (8-3) – Last week: 3

Good Counsel finished their season weeks ago with a loss to St. John’s. They fall two spots in our rankings due to the dominance of QO and Freedom.

6. Damascus (12-1) – Last week: 10

The Swarmin’ Hornets defeat Oakdale 21-14 in the MPSSAA 3A state final to capture their 12th championship in program history. Dillon Dunathan finishes the year with over 2,000 total yards from scrimmage.

7. Madison (11-3) – Last week: 11

Not many people believed the Warhawks could make it this far after starting 0-3. But here they are, eleven straight wins later, fresh off of defeating unbeaten Fairfax in the state semis, and back in the state final for the second straight year. Can they take down the goliath that is Freedom?

8. C.H. Flowers (13-1) – Last week: 6

Flowers held their own against Quince Orchard for three quarters, but eventually fell in 32-7 in the state final. It was their only loss on the season. A lot to be proud of if you are head coach Dameon Powell.

9. Stone Bridge (12-2) – Last week: 7

Stone Bridge went toe-to-toe with arguably the best football team in Virginia. However, he Bulldogs season came to an end Saturday, losing 19-14 against Highland Springs.

10. Fairfax (13-1) – Last week: 8

Fairfax fell 31-21 to Madison in the state semifinals. An incredible season for head coach Trey Taylor and this Lions football team, as the team won their second ever region title in program history.

11. Wise (11-2) – Last week: 9

What a season it was for the Pumas. Their only two losses on the year came to the hands of Flowers.

12. South County (11-2) – Last week: 13

The Stallions saw their season come to an end in the 6C Region championship, losing to, at the time, unbeaten Fairfax 30-14. SoCo, for the 4th straight season, made it to the 6C region final.

13. Rock Creek Christian (6-3) – Last week: 14

A solid season for Rock Creek Christian, with impressive wins over Ohio powerhouse Steubenville and DC’s Friendship Collegiate.

14. Gonzaga (5-6) – Last week: 15

Gonzaga will finish as our only team in the top 25 with a losing record, due to their tough schedule.

15. Friendship Collegiate (8-4) – Last week: 19

A week after knocking off Archbishop Carroll, Friendship doubles down, knocking off Roosevelt in the DCSAA Class AA final 19-14. The Knights jumped from honorable mention to No. 15 in just two weeks.

16. Coolidge (11-2) – Last week: 18

Coolidge dominated Maret in the DCSAA Class A Championship 37-8. The Colts finish their season 11-2.

17. Battlefield (10-1) – Last week: 17

The Bobcats’ season ended weeks ago, after an upset loss to Colonial Forge. However, Battlefield finishes the season 10-1, and will go into the offseason wondering what could have been.

18. Roosevelt (DC) (11-2) – Last week: 12

The Roughriders fall to Friendship in the DCSAA Class AA championship, finishing the season 11-2.

19. Archbishop Carroll (10-3) – Last week: 20

The Lions were close to finishing their season with a WCAC and DCSAA title. However, they fell to Friendship in DCSAA Class AA semis.

20. Patriot (11-2) – Last Week: 21

The Pioneers ran into a buzzsaw that is No. 5 Freedom, falling 53-21 in the 6B Region final.

21. Oakdale (11-3) – Last week: 16

Oakdale saw their magical playoff run come to an end, losing to Damascus in the MPSAA 3A state final 21-14.

22. Centreville (10-3) – Last week: 22

The Wildcats put together yet another impressive 10-win season, but could not take down Madison, as they fall in the 6D Region final 22-7.

23. Urbana (11-2) – Last week: 23

Urbana falls in the MPSSAA 4A/3A state semis to a very tough North Point team. The Hawks finish the season 11-2.

24. Lake Braddock (9-3) – Last week: 24

The Bruins’ season came to an end in the 6C region semis, falling to Fairfax. However, they still make the list, as their only losses this year were twice to Fairfax and once to No. 13 South County.

25. Frederick (10-1) – Last week: honorable mention

Frederick had one of their best regular seasons ever, finishing 10-0. Unfortunately, they lost to Oakdale, a team they beat 35-14 earlier in the year. Nonetheless, the Cadets just make the list.

HONORABLE MENTION:

Loudoun County (12-1), Dunbar (8-4), Paul VI (9-3), Bell (10-2), West Springfield (9-3), Episcopal (7-2), John Champe (8-4), Middletown (9-4), Blair (9-2), Sherwood (9-2)