WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm.

1. St. John’s (8-4) – Last week: 2

After losing to Good Counsel and DeMatha in the regular season, the Cadets defeat the Falcons in Stags in back-to-back weeks to claim the WCAC Capital Division title for the second straight season.

2. DeMatha (10-2) – Last week: 1

The Stags lose a heartbreaker against St. John’s 7-3, and finish the year at No. 2 in our rankings.

3. Good Counsel (8-3) – Last week: 3

Good Counsel saw their season come to an end last week, with a loss to St. John’s.

4. Quince Orchard (12-0) – Last week: 4

Quince Orchard has played two of its most competitive games this season the past two weeks, hosting Northwest and Old Mill, but the Cougars still look like a well oiled machine. They’ll host Broadneck Friday with a spot in the championship against Wise or Flowers on the line.

5. Freedom-Woodbridge (12-0) – Last week: 5

Freedom is just 38 points away from breaking the all-time points scored record for a season. After beating John Champe 70-35, they will host Patriot in the 6B Region final.

6. C.H. Flowers (12-0) – Last week: 6

Flowers asserted its dominance over Paint Branch on Friday. The Jaguars signature win earlier this season was over their rival Wise. We will get the rematch between the Jaguars and Pumas on Saturday in the state semifinal.

7. Wise (11-1) – Last week: 7

Wise crushed a very good Blair team on Friday. The Pumas are eager for their match against the Jaguars.

8. Stone Bridge (11-1) – Last week: 8

The Bulldogs won their 9th straight game on Friday, defeating Riverbend 50-29. They will host 11-1 Mountain View in the 5D Region final this week.

9. Fairfax (12-0) – Last week: 9

Fairfax destroyed Lake Braddock 63-21 on Friday. A statement win for the Lions. They will host South County in the 6C Region final on Saturday.

10. South County (11-1) – Last week: 10

The Stallions have put their lone loss to Westfield behind them. They are in playoff form, as they defeat West Springfield 48-28, to set up a top 10 match up with unbeaten Fairfax on Saturday.

11. Archbishop Carroll (10-2) – Last week: 12

Carroll needed a huge 4th quarter to defeat Paul VI. They outscored the Panthers 30-0 in the final quarter to win the WCAC Metro Division title.

12. Damascus (10-1) – Last week: 13

To the tune of four touchdowns scored by Dillon Dunathan in the first three quarters, Damascus beat Long Reach, 47-12, on Friday. The Swarmin’ Hornets will face a very good River Hill team this week with a trip to the Maryland 3A state title game on the line.

13. Rock Creek Christian (6-3) – Last week: 11

Rock Creek Christian drops two spots in our rankings, as their season came to an end weeks ago.

14. Madison (9-3) – Last week: 18

The Warhawks avenged their last loss this year, defeating Yorktown 21-7. They will host Centreville in the 6D Region final for the second straight season.

15. Gonzaga (5-6) – Last week: 14

Gonzaga is the only team in our top 25 with a losing record. Rightfully so, as four of their losses came to the top 3 teams in our rankings.

16. Battlefield (10-1) – Last week: 15

The Bobcats had their season come to an end over a week ago, finishing 10-1.

17. Roosevelt (DC) (10-1) – Last week: 16

Roosevelt, once again, had a bye week, as they will play Dunbar on Thanksgiving.

18. Centreville (10-2) – Last week: 19

The Wildcats dominated Westfield once again, setting up a rematch with Madison in the 6D Region final.

19. Loudoun County (12-0) – Last Week: 20

The Captains remain perfect, defeating Sherando 49-28. They will host unbeaten Kettle Run on Saturday in the 4C Region final.

20. Oakdale (10-2) – Last week: 21

With a 33-14 win over Westminster Friday, No. 5 seed Oakdale will host Cinderella No. 8 seed St. Charles in the state semifinals. If they win, they’ll play Damascus or River Hill in the 3A title game.

21. Patriot (11-1) – Last Week: 22

The Pioneers took care of business on Friday, with a win over Colonial Forge. They now look to take down Class 6 favorite Freedom on Saturday.

22. Urbana (11-1) – Last week: 23

Urbana has breezed through not just the playoffs, but the whole season. A very tough challenge will come this week in the 4A/3A state semifinal against North Point. North Point beat Sherwood last week 31-0 and took Wise down to the wire in the first week of the season.

23. Coolidge (10-2) – Last week: honorable mention

The Colts defeat Bell in the Gravy Bowl 21-6. They will play Maret in the DCSAA Class A championship.

24. Lake Braddock (9-3) – Last week: 17

The Bruins see their season come to an end, losing to No. 9 Fairfax.

25. Dunbar (8-3) – Last week: honorable mention

Dunbar enjoys another bye week, as they will take on Roosevelt (DC) on Thanksgiving.

HONORABLE MENTION:

Frederick (10-1), Middletown (9-3), Paul VI (9-3), Bell (10-2), West Springfield (9-3), Episcopal (7-2), John Champe (8-4), Blair (9-2), Sherwood (9-3), Friendship Collegiate (6-4)

Dropped out of rankings:

West Springfield, Bell