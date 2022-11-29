WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm.

1. St. John’s (8-4) – Last week: 1

The Cadets hold steady at No. 1 as their season ended with a 7-3 win over DeMatha in the WCAC Championship.

2. DeMatha (10-2) – Last week: 2

DeMatha will end the year as the No. 2 team in our rankings, with their only local loss coming to the hands of St. John’s.

3. Good Counsel (8-3) – Last week: 3

Good Counsel finished their season weeks ago with a loss to St. John’s.

4. Quince Orchard (13-0) – Last week: 4

Quince Orchard advanced to the 4A state final Friday after defeating Broadneck. They will look to go back-to-back as they take on Flowers on Thursday.

5. Freedom-Woodbridge (13-0) – Last week: 5

The Eagles broke the VHSL record for most points in a season on Saturday, defeating Patriot 53-21 to claim the 6B region title. They will look to add to their 855 point total against Western Branch on Saturday.

6. C.H. Flowers (13-0) – Last week: 6

The Jaguars took down Wise for the second time this season to advance to their first state final in school history. They look to knock off the returning champs, Quince Orchard, on Thursday.

7. Stone Bridge (12-1) – Last week: 8

After a 42-0 win over Mountain View to claim their seventh region title in eight years, Stone Bridge will travel to take on Highland Springs, with a chance to advance to the Class 5 state championship.

8. Fairfax (13-0) – Last week: 9

Fairfax won their first region title since 1994, defeating South County 30-14. The Lions continue to move up in our rankings, and will get a shot to advance to the Class 6 state final on Saturday, as they host Madison.

9. Wise (11-2) – Last week: 7

What a season it was for the Pumas. Their only two losses on the year came to the hands of Flowers.

10. Damascus (11-1) – Last week: 12

Damascus has been unstoppable in the 3A playoffs. They head back to the state final for the first time since 2019.

11. Madison (10-3) – Last week: 14

After starting 0-3, the Warhawks have rattled off ten straight wins, and won their third straight 6D region title. They look to get back to their second straight state final, as they travel to Fairfax on Saturday.

12. Roosevelt (DC) (11-1) – Last week: 17

The Roughriders won their ninth straight game, defeating Dunbar 26-18. They will play Friendship Collegiate in the DCSAA Class 2A final.

13. South County (11-2) – Last week: 10

The Stallions saw their season come to an end in the 6C Region championship, losing to unbeaten Fairfax 30-14. SoCo, for the 4th straight season, made it to the region final.

14. Rock Creek Christian (6-3) – Last week: 13

A solid season for RCC, but the Eagles will drop one spot in this week’s rankings.

15. Gonzaga (5-6) – Last week: 15

Gonzaga will finish as our only team in the top 25 with a losing record, due to their tough schedule.

16. Oakdale (11-2) – Last week: 20

Oakdale defeat St. Charles in the MPSSAA 3A state semis. They will take on No. 10 Damascus in the state final in Annapolis.

17. Battlefield (10-1) – Last week: 16

The Bobcats’ season ended week’s ago, after an upset loss to Colonial Forge. However, Battlefield finishes the season 10-1, and will go into the offseason wondering what could have been.

18. Coolidge (11-2) – Last week: 23

Coolidge dominated Maret in the DCSAA Class A Championship 37-8. The Colts finish their season 11-2.

19. Friendship Collegiate (7-4) – Last week: honorable mention

Friendship knocked off Archbishop Carroll 26-14 in the DCSAA Class 2A semis. They will take on No. 12 Roosevelt in the championship on Saturday.

20. Archbishop Carroll (10-3) – Last week: 11

After a 12 point loss to Friendship Collegiate, the Lions fall nine spots to 20.

21. Patriot (11-2) – Last Week: 21

The Pioneers ran into a buzzsaw that is No. 5 Freedom, falling 53-21 in the 6B Region final.

22. Centreville (10-3) – Last week: 18

The Wildcats put together yet another impressive 10-win season, but could not take down Madison, as they fall in the 6D Region final 22-7.

23. Urbana (11-2) – Last week: 22

Urbana falls in the MPSSAA 4A/3A state semis to a very tough North Point team. The Hawks finish the season 11-2.

24. Lake Braddock (9-3) – Last week: 24

The Bruins’ season came to an end in the 6C region semis, falling to No. 8 Fairfax. However, they still make the list, as their only losses this year were twice to Fairfax and once to No. 13 South County.

25. Frederick (10-1) – Last week: honorable mention

Frederick had one of their best regular seasons ever, finishing 10-0. Unfortunately, they lost to Oakdale, a team they beat 35-14 earlier in the year. Nonetheless, the Cadets just make the list.

HONORABLE MENTION:

Loudoun County (12-1), Dunbar (8-4), Paul VI (9-3), Bell (10-2), West Springfield (9-3), Episcopal (7-2), John Champe (8-4), Middletown (9-4), Blair (9-2), Sherwood (9-2)

Dropped out of rankings:

Loudoun County, Dunbar