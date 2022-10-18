WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm.

1. DeMatha (6-1) – Last week: 1

DeMatha head coach Bill McGregor earned his 300th career win, as the Stags handled Bishop McNamara. They are now set for a Saturday showdown at St. John’s.

2. Good Counsel (6-1) – Last week: 2

Good Counsel handled Gonzaga at home Friday. It will likely be a similar story against Bishop McNamara this week.

3. Quince Orchard (7-0) – Last week: 3

For the second straight week, Quince Orchard surrendered points. Once again, it was one score. The Cougars mauled Gaithersburg, 48-8. QO is outscoring opponents on average, 43.6-to-2.

4. Freedom-Woodbridge (8-0) – Last week: 4

The Eagles continue to dominate, as they defeated Woodbridge 68-6.

5. St. John’s (5-2) – Last week: 5

The Cadets emerge from their bye week 5-2. They are getting ready to host No. 1 DeMatha Saturday, where a win could catapult them to the top of our rankings.

6. C.H. Flowers (7-0) – Last week: 6

Flowers followed their win at Wise with a 35-0 victory at home against Parkdale. The Jaguars will visit Suitland on Friday.

7. Battlefield (7-0) – Last week: 7

The Bobcats continue to win, as they defeated a tough Unity Reed team 23-7.

8. Wise (6-1) – Last week: 9

Wise bounced back from their first loss since last year’s state title game, crushing Suitland. They’ll face Parkdale Saturday. The Pumas must be counting down the days to their rematch against Flowers.

9. Lake Braddock (7-0) – Last week: 10

The Bruins took down Robinson 35-20, showing that they are for real this season. The schedule will continue to be brutal for Lake Braddock, as they host unbeaten Fairfax on Friday.

10. Gonzaga (4-4) – Last week: 8

Gonzaga is the most difficult team to place in our rankings. The record is misleading, with losses coming to No. 1 DeMatha, No. 2 Good Counsel and other nationally recognized programs. The Eagles will have this week off.

11. Stone Bridge (6-1) – Last week: 11

The Bulldogs were off last week, but are back on the gridiron Friday at home vs. Woodgrove.

12. Damascus (5-1) – Last week: 12

The Swarmin’ Hornets seem to be flying under the radar, but continue to handle their business. Damascus beat Rockville, 49-6. They’ll face Springbrook this week before a big test against Seneca Valley to close out the regular season.

13. Archbishop Carroll (5-2) – Last week: 13

Archbishop Carroll is coming out of its bye week. The Lions visit Bishop O’Connell on Saturday.

14. Roosevelt (DC) (6-1) – Last week: 14

Perhaps one of the most consistent teams in the DMV, Roosevelt remains at No. 14 in our rankings following a 48-7 homecoming win over Ballou. It’s the fourth straight victory for Chris Harden’s squad.

15. Fairfax (7-0) – Last week: 17

Fairfax continue to rise up our rankings, and will look to make a huge leap this week if they can take down No. 9 Lake Braddock on the road.

16. South County (6-1) – Last week: 18

South County jumps up two spots in our rankings after a 35-28 win over unbeaten West Springfield. Coach Rolander’s group is getting hot at the right time, as they will travel to West Potomac this Friday.

17. Frederick (7-0) – Last week: 20

For now, Frederick is our highest ranked team in Frederick County. After losing to Linganore 28-14 last year, they got their revenge Friday, downing the Lancers, 17-0. The Cadets will face their biggest test before the playoffs at No. 20 Oakdale on Friday.

18. Centreville (5-2) – Last week: 15

Centreville drops a couple spots in our rankings after a tough 21-18 loss to Madison.

19. Westfield (6-1) – Last week: 22

Westfield won their sixth straight in a dominant win over Oakton on Friday, but they will be tested this Friday, as they travel to Madison to take on a very hot Warhawk football team.

20. Oakdale (6-1) – Last week: Honorable mention

Oakdale catapults back into the rankings this week after an impressive 28-26 win at home over Urbana. The Bears prevailed and don’t get much time to celebrate this week – they’ll host No. 17 Frederick Friday in a game that will likely tell us who the best team is in Frederick County.

21. Urbana (6-1) – Last week: 16

Urbana’s first loss of the season comes at Oakdale. The Hawks drop five spots in the rankings as a result. Urbana is still a very strong state title contender in class 4A/3A.

22. West Springfield (6-1) – Last Week: 21

The Spartans suffered their first loss of the season to South County in a thrilling 35-28 game. No time for remorse, as West Springfield host Alexandria City Friday.

23. Loudoun County (7-0) – Last Week: 25

The Captains move up two spots after another dominant win over Lightridge.

24. Madison (4-3) – Last week: Honorable mention

The Warhawks started the year 0-3, losing to Stone Bridge, Lake Braddock, and Yorktown by seven combined points. After their fourth straight win, with their last being over No. 18 Centreville, the Warhawks jump into the top 25. They host No. 19 Westfield Friday.

25. Robinson (5-1) – Last week: 23

Robinson remains in the top 25 even after a loss to No. 9 Lake Braddock. The Rams will look to end their two-game losing streak this week vs. W.T. Woodson.

HONORABLE MENTION:

Rock Creek Christian, Friendship Collegiate, Patriot, Blair, Northwest, Seneca Valley, Tuscarora (VA), John Champe, Walter Johnson, Georgetown Prep

Dropped out of rankings:

Blair, Seneca Valley