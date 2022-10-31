WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm.

1. Good Counsel (8-1) – Last week: 2

After a crushing shutout win over St. John’s, Good Counsel takes over the top spot in our rankings. No. 1 Good Counsel will meet No. 2 DeMatha in possibly the game of the year this week.

2. DeMatha (8-1) – Last week: 1

Despite a win over a team from Alaska, DeMatha drops from No. 1 to No. 2 due to Good Counsel’s dominating win over St. John’s.

3. Quince Orchard (9-0) – Last week: 3

The Cougars earned a shutout to close out their regular season against Clarksburg. John Kelley’s team now shifts its focus to the playoffs.

4. Freedom-Woodbridge (10-0) – Last week: 4

Freedom finished the regular season unbeaten. They will enjoy their bye week before beginning playoffs.

5. C.H. Flowers (9-0) – Last week: 6

Flowers shut out Northwestern to remain undefeated. The Jaguars will try to keep things rolling in the playoffs.

6. St. John’s (5-4) – Last week: 5

After two straight losses to our top two teams, the Cadets drop one spot in the rankings.

7. Battlefield (9-0) – Last week: 7

Another dominant performance by Battlefield, as they defeat Gar-Field 31-18. The bobcats will close out their regular season schedule at home vs. unbeaten Patriot.

8. Wise (8-1) – Last week: 8

Wise dominated Roosevelt (PG), looking strong as the playoffs have arrived.

9. Stone Bridge (8-1) – Last week: 9

Stone Bridge wins their sixth game in a row in a 50-7 blowout over Potomac Falls.

10. Gonzaga (5-4) – Last week: 10

Gonzaga earned its first win of the month, handling Bishop McNamara, 24-2. The Eagles will finish the regular season at St. John’s on Saturday.

11. Fairfax (9-0) – Last week: 11

Fairfax gets another big win on the road, this time a 20-10 victory over Robinson. Head coach Trey Taylor as really turned the Lion program around in short order.

12. Rock Creek Christian (6-3) – Last week: 17

After an 0-2 start to the season, Rock Creek Christian has won six of its last seven and four in a row to find themselves soaring in our rankings. The Eagles earned a convincing 28-6 win over Friendship Collegiate Academy on Friday.

13. Archbishop Carroll (7-2) – Last week: 13

Carroll holds off a late drive by Paul VI to win their seventh game in a row.

14. Damascus (8-1) – Last week: 12

Damascus staved off Seneca Valley to finish the regular season 8-1 and remain in our top 14. Dillon Dunathan will be hard to stop in the playoffs.

15. Roosevelt (DC) (8-1) – Last week: 14

Roosevelt crushed Eastern. They continue to roll.

16. South County (8-1) – Last week: 15

The Stallions get another win, setting up a huge match up at home vs. Lake Braddock to wrap up the regular season.

17. Frederick (9-0) – Last week: 16

Frederick finishes the regular season undefeated. In the same region as Damascus, Oakdale, Linganore and Rockville, their playoff run will be interesting.

18. Lake Braddock (8-1) – Last week: 18

The Bruins get back into the win column after their lone loss to Fairfax. They will take on South County Friday.

19. Madison (6-3) – Last week: 19

The Warhawks dominate South Lakes. They sit at the top of the 6D Region standings with one more game vs. Chantilly on Friday.

20. Centreville (7-2) – Last week: 20

The Wildcats will take on their arch rival Westfield on Friday. That game will have huge playoff seeding implications to it.

21. Loudoun County (9-0) – Last Week: 21

The Captains remain unbeaten, and will look to stay perfect in their regular season finale vs. Heritage.

22. Patriot (9-0) – Last Week: honorable mention

The Pioneers make their debut in the top 25 after an electric 76-59 win over John Champe. Besides a win over the knights, Patriot’s schedule has been quite easy. That will change Friday when they face unbeaten Battlefield.

23. West Springfield (8-1) – Last Week: 22

The Spartans continue to win. They wrap up their regular season on the road vs. unbeaten Fairfax.

24. Oakdale (7-2) – Last week: 24

Oakdale shut out Tuscarora to close out the regular season.

25. Urbana (8-1) – Last week: 25

With a two score win over Linganore, Urbana checks in at No. 25 in our rankings. They will be a team to watch in the playoffs and perhaps a state title contender.

HONORABLE MENTION:

Robinson (6-3), Bell (9-1), Tuscarora (VA) (8-1), Sherwood (7-2), Blair (8-1), Episcopal (5-2), Friendship Collegiate (5-4), John Champe (6-3), Dunbar (6-3), Seneca Valley (6-3)

Dropped out of rankings:

Robinson