WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm.

1. Good Counsel (3-1)

Good Counsel has one of the toughest schedules in the country. The Falcons continued to roll with a 52-13 win over Mount St. Joseph’s from Baltimore on Friday.

2. DeMatha (3-1)

DeMatha head coach Bill McGregor picked up his 297th career win as the Stags blanked Friendship Collegiate, 34-0.

3. St. John’s (3-1)

After falling in week 1, the Cadets have bounced back in an explosive way, scoring over 40 points in three straight games, and giving up 27 total points.

4. Quince Orchard (3-0)

Through three weeks, the defending state champions have held opponents scoreless. They will be tested Friday against Damascus.

5. Freedom-Woodbridge (4-0)

Another dominant performance by the Eagles, shutting out Unity Reed 42-0. Two impressive wins in a row for Freedom. Are they the team to beat in Class 6?

6. Gonzaga (3-1)

Despite a 41-21 loss to Archbishop Spalding, three quality wins to start the season land the Eagles at number six.

7. Battlefield (3-0)

Another Friday, and another Bobcat blowout win. Battlefield showed off the talent and dominance over Hylton, and in their first three games, they have allowed only six total points.

8. Wise (3-0)

Since week 1, the Pumas have looked like their old self. They escaped a tough road test against North Point, and in the last two weeks, have outscored their opponents 107-0.

9. Damascus (3-0)

After stunning Northwest in week one, Damascus has shut out both Magruder and Kennedy, 49-0, and 53-0. The Swarmin’ Hornets appear to have returned as a state title contender. Friday’s matchup against Quince Orchard will be telling.

10. C.H. Flowers (3-0)

Flowers rebounded from a slow start to top Roosevelt handily, 35-13. They’ll meet 3-0 Bowie in week three.

11. Lake Braddock (3-0)

The Bruins had their bye week in week 4, but their strong win over Madison in week 2 has them high on the list. They get set for a road test against Annandale in week 5.

12. Archbishop Carroll (2-2)

After losses to Gonzaga and Ohio powerhouse Steubenville in the first two weeks, the Lions have responded with two blow out wins over Woodson and Jackson-Reed by a combined score of 113-0. Can they keep it rolling against McDonogh this week?

13. Rock Creek Christian (1-2)

A tough schedule to open the season and a high level of talent, places Rock Creek Christian at 13.

14. Roosevelt (DC) (3-1)

Roosevelt continues to look like a threat to win it all in the District. A loss to Gonzaga is their only blemish.

15. Stone Bridge (3-1)

After their first loss in two seasons against Freedom, the Bulldogs responded with a gritty 20-14 win over Colonial Forge.

16. Centreville (3-1)

The Wildcats showed on Friday night that they can score… a lot! An 81-7 win over Wakefield gives the team momentum heading into their final non-conference game against W.T. Woodson.

17. Robinson (4-0)

The Rams are going to find themselves in the mix late in the year once again. Unbeaten through four games, and wins against quality opponents, has Robinson sitting at 17.

18. South County (2-1)

A tough loss to Westfield has many people wondering what happened to SoCo Friday night. Starting QB Jordan Dennis only played the second half, and the momentum was completely gone by then. However, the Stallions will still find themselves in the mix at the end of the year.

19. Seneca Valley (3-0)

A 52-13 win over Richard Montgomery shows that Seneca Valley has taken it up a notch in 2022. The Screaming Eagles have a chance to get back into the conversation as a Montgomery County power.

20. Urbana (3-0)

The Hawks are soaring high three games through the season. This team has their eyes set on a state championship, and they will look to continue their early season dominance this Friday vs. Clarksburg.

21. Fairfax (3-0)

The Lions are in a tough 6C Region in NOVA, but will once again contend for the region crown. So far this season, three relatively easy games, resulting in Fairfax being 21 on the list… for now.

22. Westfield (3-1)

The Bulldogs have come a long way since their week 1 loss to Unity Reed. Three straight wins, and Friday night’s win was a big one, upsetting South County. Can they keep the ball rolling this Friday vs. Yorktown?

23. Langley (3-1)

The Saxons only loss on the season was to a tough Fairfax team. However, Langley just makes the list, as they have a quality 34-28 win over Yorktown from week 1.

24. Bowie (3-0)

The Bulldogs are off to a 3-0 start, but will be tested this week in a matchup against unbeaten Flowers.

25. Yorktown (3-1)

The Patriots just make the top 25 list, all thanks to an impressive win over Madison in week 3. Now, can Yorktown cool off the hot Westfield Bulldogs to secure their 4th win in a row?

FIRST FIVE OUT:

Friendship Collegiate, Madison, Paint Branch, Georgetown Prep, Oakdale

NEXT FIVE OUT:

Frederick, Linganore, Northwest, Douglass, Tuscarora (VA)