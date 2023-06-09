WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Entertainment and Sports Arena in DC will host eight world class teams battling it out in Counter Strike: Global Offensive, or CS:GO this weekend with Saturday and Sunday open to the public.

A total prize purse of $425,000 will be up for grabs in front of an already sold-out crowd as the Blast Premier Spring Final comes to town. “The first thing you’ll be hit when you enter the space with be how close the team is to you, the fan in the arena”, Nicolas Estrup, the Chief Innovation Officer for Blast Premier said.

CS:GO is a first-person shooter pitting two teams against each other. One team plants a bomb, while the other team tries to stop them. Some of the top teams in the world are participating in the tournament this weekend. The eight teams are Heroic, G2 Esports, Faze Clan, Complexity, Vitality, Astralis, Cloud9 and Imperial.

If you’ve never been to an e-sports event, it something you have to experience. “Nothing feels better than almost the gladiatorial feel of sitting center stage and it wrapping up behind you”, Estrup said.

While the event is sold out at the Entertainment and Sports Arena, you can still watch all of the action here.