WASHINGTON (Dc News Now) — Game Gym offers a healthy and holistic approach to video games with structured sessions and certified coaches designed to help kids game better and smarter!

Derek Forrest sat down with the founder and CEO of Game Gym Josh Hafkin to discuss what services they provide for kids of all ages.

Game Gym has built out a year-round program of engaging E-sports training programs and camps, a variety of local and online leagues and tournament series, and high-end productions and events.