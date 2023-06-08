WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Wednesday night’s edition of Gaming with Derek, members of the D.C. Divas, the DMV’s professional women’s football team joined the show and went head-to-head for bragging rights.

The D.C. will play their regular season home Saturday, June 10th at 6pm at Marshall High School in Falls Church, Virginia. the Divas will host the Detroit Venom. With a win, the team would grab the two seed in the Women’s Football Alliance Pro National division and would host the first round of the playoffs on Saturday June 24th.

For tickets, click here.