WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – For all the marbles, and the lead in the gaming standings, Brandy quizzed the guys on trivia…about her.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
by: Brandy Flores
Posted:
Updated:
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – For all the marbles, and the lead in the gaming standings, Brandy quizzed the guys on trivia…about her.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>